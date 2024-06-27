A porn model from the USA spoke about the worst type of men for a relationship

A 32-year-old porn actress from the United States called sexy men the worst type of boyfriend. About it writes Daily Star.

Porn model Chloe Amour is sure that handsome men like to cause problems. Having experience in relationships with both older partners and inexperienced lovers, she believes that handsome men are unreliable and too focused on themselves. According to her, the negative emotions that self-centered men bring are not worth their beauty.

Cupid said that she once had a very sexy boyfriend. He knew about his attractiveness and took advantage of it. The man was attentive to the woman until they had sex for the first time. After that, he began to force the model to follow his conditions. According to Cupid, he thought that if he was handsome, he could behave like that. “It seemed to me that he wanted to trick me around his finger,” the porn actress admitted.

Although Cupid urged not to build serious relationships with attractive men, she considers them the best in sex. “It’s probably because they had more practice,” she explained.

The ideal boyfriend of a model should take care of himself and be romantic and passionate. Although Cupid loves brunettes, she emphasized that her partner’s attention is more important to her than his appearance. She expects flowers, daily communication and help with cleaning from her future boyfriend.

Earlier it was reported that a model from Great Britain said that she could not find love because of her beauty. She also fails to make friends because her striking appearance often becomes the subject of envy.