Famous porn model Bonnie Blue told how she got into the sex industry thanks to her husband. She revealed the details on Holly Randall’s podcast, which is available on YouTube.

The model noted that she began her career on the platform for selling explicit content OnlyFans only thanks to her husband. “He pushed me to do this,” she emphasized.

According to Blue, she was insecure about her appearance. “I didn’t think I was pretty enough, I didn’t have big breasts or a flat stomach, but he said: “No, you’re beautiful, do it.” This gave me the confidence to start my career,” she said. The girl added that her husband saw the prospect of good earnings in her career in the porn industry.

However, later, as the model said, she divorced her husband. Blue clarified that their separation was not related to her work in the sex industry.

Previously, the American erotic model, 54-year-old porn star Siren De Mer also told how she got into the industry at the age of 37 thanks to her husband.