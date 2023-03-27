He Former President Donald Trump is back in the presidential arena since last Saturday when he kicked off his presidential campaign in Waco, Texas.a town where 30 years ago an armed sect confronted federal authorities.

However, beyond his campaign promises to lead the Republicans in the presidential campaign, he recently assured that he would be “arrested” – an event that did not happen – on March 21 in New York in a case involving the payment of $130,000 per porn actress Stormy Danielsjust before the 2016 presidential elections, presumably to avoid talking about a supposed love relationship between the two.

Trump, who on Saturday reiterated that he will run in the 2024 election, denies the charges.

The case, in the hands of the prosecution, could have violated the rules governing the financing of electoral campaigns and lead to a criminal charge against the 76-year-old former president, married to Melania Trump. For the former president, it is “one witch hunt and one false investigation after another.” Thousands came to see it, but it did not reach the 15,000 attendees that the local authorities had anticipated.

donald trump this Saturday minimized the investigations against him for alleged improper payments, at the start of his presidential campaign in Waco, Texas, a town where 30 years ago an armed sect confronted federal authorities.

(Also: This is what the capture of Donald Trump would look like recreated by artificial intelligence)

“The New York District Attorney, under the auspices and direction of the ‘injustice department’ in Washington DC, I was being investigated for something that’s not a crime, not a misdemeanor“The former US president told supporters at the Waco regional airport.

Donald Trump assured his innocence this Saturday, when celebrating his first campaign act for the presidential elections of the United States in the Texas town of Waco.

Trump lashes out at prosecutors

Trump has lashed out at prosecutors investigating cases against him, whom he considered a “human scum” or “radical left maniacs.”

His followers arrived in Waco at least a day early in RVs, pickup trucks, and holding flags with the phrases “Trump 2024” and its already famous motto “Make America Great Again” (Make the United States great again), in this city of 130,000 inhabitants south of Dallas.

(Also: Stormy Daniels Talks Could Disbar Donald Trump’s Lawyer)

The former president of the United States and the singer have never had a good relationship. Photo: Jim LoScalzo. EFE / Caroline Brehmann. EFE

Another billboard says that the Democrats, their political rivals, “are communists.” T-shirts reading “God, Guns, Trump in Waco, Texas” were also sold outside the airport.

Waco is the “epicenter of the patriot movement,” estimated Peter Christian, 55, a member of the Branch Davidians religious group, now called “The Lord Our Righteousness.”

In 1993, the world watched for 51 days, between the end of February and mid-April, of the FBI siege of a Davidian ranch in Waco where armed followers of their leader David Koresh had entrenched themselves.

(Read: Who is Stormy Daniels, the porn actress who has Donald Trump in trouble?)

Seventy-six members of the sect, including Koresh and 20 children, they were found dead after the ranch fire. Four police officers were also killed during clashes with his supporters weeks earlier.

At the scene of the incident, where a memorial now stands, “Trump 2024” flags are flying. Trump did not refer to the fact. His spokeswoman, quoted by the press, said Waco was chosen for its central location and its easy access from other cities in the state.

Who is Stormy Daniels?

Stephanie Clifford was born in Louisiana, a state in the southern US. In her book, she revealed that she had a difficult childhood amid poverty and constant sexual abuse.

In the book, which went on sale Tuesday, Stormy Daniels describes her alleged affair with Donald Trump before he was elected president.

As a teenager, she moved to California to dabble in adult entertainment. In this industry, where she became known under the name of Stormy Daniels, Clifford has worked as an exotic dancer, actress, director and producer of pornographic films.

(We recommend: The former lawyer of the porn actress who sued Trump is sentenced to four years)

Clifford recounts that in 2006 he met Donald Trump at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. According to her, Trump’s bodyguard took her to her room, where she hoped to have dinner with him, but then there was an intimate relationship.

Stormy Daniels assured that Trump promised to include her on his television show The Apprentice and that is why he agreed to have relations with him, until the then businessman confirmed to him in 2018 that he could not participate.

In an interview with CBS, Daniels revealed that in 2011 he negotiated to tell In Touch magazine about his relationship with Trump in exchange for $15,000, but that the deal fell through because Michael Cohen threatened to sue the publication.

Daniels revealed that in 2011 she negotiated to tell In Touch magazine about her relationship with Trump in exchange for $15,000, but the deal fell through because Michael Cohen threatened to sue.

The alleged romance involving Trump with a porn actress

The first reports of an alleged affair between Trump and Daniels were published in October 2011 by the blog The Dirty and the magazine life&style.

On January 12, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in October 2016, a month before the presidential election, to prevent her from discussing an affair she allegedly had with Trump in 2006. A lawyer for Daniels alleged the payment was a cover-up, and others have raised questions about potentially illegal campaign payments.

(You can read: Manhattan prosecutor investigates Trump again for paying a porn actress)

On January 14, Cohen denied an affair on behalf of his client, Trump, but on February 13 acknowledged paying Daniels $130,000, saying the payment was made from his own funds.

On March 6, Daniels filed a lawsuit against Trump claiming that the confidentiality agreement she had signed on the alleged matter was invalid because Trump had never personally signed it. The lawsuit also alleges that Trump’s attorney has been trying to intimidate Daniels and “scare her out of talking.”

The following day, Cohen initiated an ex parte arbitration proceeding that resulted in a order prohibiting Daniels from divulging “confidential information” related to the non-disclosure agreement. The order itself, which Daniels’s lawyers called false, was supposed to remain confidential.

In an interview with 60 Minutes on March 25, Daniels said she and Trump had sex once, then threatened her in front of her young daughter, and felt pressured to sign a nondisclosure agreement later.

On April 9, FBI agents raided Cohen’s office and seized emails, tax documents and business records related to various matters, including payment to Daniels. On April 26, Trump, for the first time, admitted that Cohen is representing him in “the Stormy Daniels deal.”

(You may be interested in: Why could Donald Trump be accused of a criminal offense?)

Trump’s new personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told Sean Hannity on May 2 that Trump had reimbursed Cohen for the payment, saying Trump “didn’t know the details but knew about the general arrangement.”what michael [Cohen] would take care of things like this,” which contradicted Trump’s Air Force One claim on April 5 that he had no knowledge of the payment.

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, gave a press conference at his home in Manhattan, before leaving for prison.

Other legal cases against Donald Trump

Trump is also under federal investigation for his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election and for inciting the deadly riots on Capitol Hill that his supporters launched to stop the transfer of power to Joe Biden.

Despite this, Trump warned on Friday that an impeachment against him could bring “potential death and destruction” that “could be catastrophic.”

(More news: Jury considering Daniels’ impeachment case against Trump will not meet)

He suggested that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is investigating the improper payments case, is a “degenerate psychopath who hates America.”

Trump, also investigated for handling classified White House files, often claims to be the victim of a mysterious “deep state” (Deep State or Shadow State), in which he involves the FBI, a claim that many consider a conspiracy theory.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÎA

INTERNATIONAL EDITOR

TIME