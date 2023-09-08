A porn actor from the USA broke his penis during filming, as a result of which his organ decreased by five centimeters. About this he told Daily Star.

OnlyFans star Prince Yahshua was filmed with a rookie co-star a few years ago, and neither the producer nor the actors were happy with the result. Then they moved into the “reverse rider” position: the man was lying on his back, and the woman was on top, turning her back to him. “We did it for about ten seconds, but we didn’t get into the rhythm, so I turned around a bit to say this, and then I heard a terrible crunch,” Yakhshua recalls.

It turned out that the partner made an awkward move and accidentally broke Yahshua’s penis. The man began to bleed heavily, according to him, “it looked like five or six people had been stabbed to death in the room.” He lost over half a liter of blood on the way to the hospital. The emergency operation lasted about three hours, the actor received 32 stitches. The surgeon warned Yahshua that after the injury, he would most likely not be able to act again. His colleague later claimed that the member of the actor in an erect state lost five centimeters in length: before the penis was 28 centimeters, and in a reduced state it reaches only 22 centimeters.

Nevertheless, Yahshua managed to fully recover from the injury and even received several professional awards. However, he soon began to experience erection problems and pain, after which he underwent a second operation, which, according to him, was to completely solve all problems.

Doctors warned that his profession could cause more injuries. However, Yahshua stated that he loves this job too much. In his book, which he wrote after the incident, he mentioned that now sometimes on the set he screams “not only from pleasure, but also because his penis hurts.”

