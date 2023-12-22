Actor, director and screenwriter of adult films Sean Alff named a personal ban on working in porn. He spoke about what he doesn't like about the process of creating explicit content on porn star Sylvia Sage's Sexy Funny Raw podcast. The video is available on YouTube.

Alff revealed that on set he asks his co-stars not to bite his lips because it irritates him. “I ask them about this, but I don’t talk about my other prohibitions, because I don’t see a problem in stopping filming if necessary, or saying “no” or just moving away,” he added.

Earlier, OnlyFans star Prince Yahshua said that he broke his penis during filming, which caused his penis to become smaller. According to the porn actor, the injury occurred due to the careless movement of his partner.

Before this, porn actors Damon Dice and Richelle Ryan named one of the difficulties of their work. They revealed that porn stars find it difficult to form relationships with people outside the industry.