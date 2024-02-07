Porn star Alex Marin had seven partners and complained of jealousy in relationships. About it reports Daily Star.

In 2021, the porn actor said that he entered into relationships with three women at once. A few years later, four more partners appeared in his family. The man calls all his lovers wives, despite the fact that he is officially married to only one of them, Mia Marin.

The porn actor boasted that he now has one partner for every day of the week. He stated that has no plans to join into relationships with new women because seven is his lucky number. According to Marin, he is very happy with his personal life, but often quarrels with his partners. “Obviously it's a little more complicated than that because one of them is always angry,” he says. In addition, according to the porn star, his “wives” are often jealous of each other.

Many netizens condemn Marin's lifestyle and even call him a pimp. Others, on the contrary, say that they would like to have the same number of partners. “Seven? There are 30 days in a month, keep up the good work,” one commentator joked.

