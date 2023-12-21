Writer, director and adult film actor Sean Alff gave men advice on how to improve their intimate lives. He shared the recommendation on the Sexy Funny Raw podcast while talking with porn star Sylvia Sage. The issue was released on YouTube.

“The biggest tip for being great in bed is to ask your partner what she likes because every woman is different,” Alff said. According to him, men are often firmly convinced that they know everything about the needs of girls for sex. Therefore, they approach this issue somewhat arrogantly.

The porn actor noted that it is not necessary to have conversations with your partner about her preferences right before sexual intercourse. He clarified that such a conversation can take place at other times, and in the format of flirting.

Earlier, popular American porn actor Johnny Castle (real name Rocco Santini) named the main difficulty of working in the adult content industry. He admitted that he finds the most difficult part of the job to be the time immediately before filming.