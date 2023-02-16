As Prime Minister of the Netherlands and leader of the country’s largest party, it is up to Mark Rutte to set the agenda. That’s how it had to go in this election campaign: it had to be a duel, between his VVD and the left-wing tandem of PvdA and Groenlinks, with a lot of attention for the economy, a popular theme among VVD members.

That’s roughly how Rutte envisioned it when he came in at the end of January The Telegraph attacked the ‘left cloud’. The VVD strategy was intended to ensure that right-wing competitors in polls such as JA21 and the BoerBurgerBeweging did not receive too much attention. Or that their potential voters were again seduced into a strategic vote for the VVD, the stable factor on the right.

Little seems to come of that dreamed campaign, a month before the Provincial Council elections. Instead, the VVD must explain why the party does not want to debate with its opponents on the right, and nitrogen and migration dominate the scene in The Hague.

Debate cancelled, counterattack right

JA21 and BBB eagerly opened the counterattack on Thursday, once The Volkskrant had reported that the RTL election debate will not take place this year. At first, the intended date was a problem. When the channel then wanted to transfer the debate to a talk show Jinek, the VVD objected to the idea of ​​the editors to also invite JA21 and BBB. According to the party, there would be too many parties present.

Incredible, said JA21 party leader for the Senate Annabel Nanninga in a video on Twitter: the VVD simply does not dare to debate with its right-wing competitors. “The VVD is diving and that is a pity, because our voters are concerned about the same issues.”

BBB leader Caroline van der Plas addressed Rutte to his own words in another video. He had said in De Telegraaf that the BBB “walks away” when it comes to doing business. “Mark, what are you doing to me?” Van der Plas sneered. “Now the VVD seems to be running away.”

Three blocks

The disagreement between the VVD on the one hand, and also the CDA, on the other hand, and JA21 and BBB on the other hand, is strategically unsurprising. Political scientists divide the Dutch political playing field into three blocks: left, center-right and populist-right.

Usually, parties mainly exchange votes with other parties within their own bloc. For JA21 and BBB, which are in the third block, these are mainly PVV and FVD. There is already a lot to be gained there, thanks to the musical chairs for the twelve seats that Forum won in the previous elections in the Senate, but which now seem to be handing in almost all of them.

But sometimes a party can make a breach with another bloc, says pollster Sjoerd van Heck of research agency Ipsos. It is not for nothing that JA21 and BBB constantly present themselves as reasonable, right-wing parties. “If they succeed in that, if they are at the intersection of the centre-right and the populist right, then they will become much more of a threat to the VVD and CDA.”

Migration and nitrogen, where the VVD is vulnerable, now dominate the debate

The VVD prefers to fall back on voters from its own center-right bloc and is not in favor of direct debates with BBB and JA21, also because the two profile themselves on subjects where the liberals are vulnerable: nitrogen and migration.

The VVD prefers to talk about the economy. Voters do positively associate that subject with the VVD, the party has ‘issue ownership’. And so Rutte tries to profile himself more often than usual as the guardian of economic interests, in opposition to PvdA and GroenLinks.

But there is much less about the economy these weeks. Nitrogen, on the other hand, is the subject of constant discussion, and precisely that subject is the domain of BBB leader Van der Plas. The VVD and CDA prefer to keep as quiet as possible about this. “Every day that the campaign is not about nitrogen, we light a candle,” says a CDA member involved in the campaign.

Nothing lost yet

The same goes for migration: that is the campaign theme of JA21. If there is a lot about migration, that party benefits because the VVD in the cabinet is unable to reduce the number of asylum seekers coming to the Netherlands. The VVD could only respond by adopting that criticism.

The parliamentary party did this by opposing the ‘distribution law’ for a long time, which can force municipalities to take in asylum seekers, and this week supported, just like the CDA, a motion to work on setting up asylum seekers’ centers outside the European Union.

Rutte is now positioning himself as the leader who is putting migration back on the agenda within the EU.

But after the EU summit last week, Rutte himself had to admit that it could take months for new European agreements to take effect.

There is no panic among the VVD: the campaign is anything but lost. The party is at the top of polls this week at both Ipsos and I&O Research. And although BBB and JA21 in particular are doing well, they cannot count themselves rich yet, says Sjoerd van Heck of Ipsos.

For example, the image is that all those BBB voters are CDA voters who have defected, says Van Heck, but that is a myth. “And that matters, because those CDA voters are people who generally show up faithfully, even in elections where the turnout is lower. Part of the BBB supporters consists of former PVV and Forum voters. They could still stay at home.”

And there is a political risk, he adds, that the two newcomers to the right will still make it difficult in this campaign. “Wanting to make such a breach also means compromising. After all, you have to address two blocks. And these two also compete with each other in that.”