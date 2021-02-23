The 75.3% of the young population between 20 and 24 years of age in the Region of Murcia reached, at least, the level of second-stage Secondary Education (Baccalaureate or Basic Vocational Training or Middle Grade), which represents an increase of 19 points compared to 2010 (56, 4%), the second largest increase in relative terms by communities, only lower than that of Cantabria (+21.2 points).

Nevertheless, the Region of Murcia is still below the national average, which stood at 75.9%, as shown by the expansion of educational data from the Active Population Survey (EPA), published this Tuesday by the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, with information from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The percentage of young people aged 15 to 29 who neither studies nor works increases for the first time since 2013 in Spain, standing at 17.3% in 2020, 2.4 points more than in the previous year. In this way, the downward trend since 2013 is broken, when the maximum value of the series was reached (22.5%). Since that year, the percentage of ‘NEETs’ has decreased to 20.7% in 2014, to 19.4% in 2015, to 18.1% in 2016, to 16.4% in 2017, to 15.3% in 2018 and to 14.9% in 2019. That is, it is the highest percentage since 2017. It is the same for men and women, 17.3%, although the decrease in this indicator since 2013 has been somewhat higher for men (5.2 points less) than for women (4.8 points).

According to the Ministry, this increase in young people who neither study nor work is related to the lower employment rate in this age group, since the percentage of the population that studies or is trained continues to rise until reaching 57.3% in 2020, 0.7 points more than in 2019. However, the percentage of employed young people who are not training falls by more than 3 points, from 28.5% in 2019 to 25.4% in 2020, in a context of a general drop in employment as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Considering the level of training achieved, the impact of the evolution of the labor market has been greater in the case of the group of young people who have the level of Second-stage Secondary Education or Higher Education, where the percentage of those who neither study nor work it has increased by 2.7 points compared to 2019, up to 14.5%. Likewise, the percentage of those who participate in education-training remains stable, which in recent years stands at around 55% (54.4% in 2020), in contrast to young people with a lower educational level, where the increase in the percentage of those who neither study nor work has increased to a lesser extent ( 2.2 points), up to 21.1%, while the percentage of those who participate in education-training continues with a clear upward trend, increasing 1.8 points in 2020 to reach 61.4%.

More students with a Bachelor, Basic FP or intermediate degree



Three out of four young people between the ages of 20 and 24 in Spain have reached at least the level of second-stage Secondary Education (Baccalaureate or Basic or Intermediate Vocational Training). Since 2010, the percentage of students who have completed at least this educational level has risen 14.4 points to 75.9% in 2020, which is also an increase of 1.9 points compared to 2019.

By autonomous communities, the Basque Country (87.1%), Asturias (85.1%), Cantabria (84.5%), Navarra (83.4%), Community of Madrid (82, 8%) and Aragon (81.4%). Between 70% and 80% are Galicia (78.9%), La Rioja (78.2%), Valencian Community (77.8%), Castilla y León (76.8%), Catalonia (76, 6%), Murcia region (75.3%), Extremadura (73.9%), Canarias (72.5%) and Castilla-La Mancha (71.7%). Below 70% are Melilla (67.8%), Andalusia (67.1%), the Balearic Islands (65%) and Ceuta (49.4%).

According to the Ministry, this indicator is in correlation with early school leaving, published in the advance of last January 29, and which indicates that the rate stands at 16% in 2020, 1.2 points less than the previous year. “Reducing the rate of early school leaving and increasing that of graduates of Baccalaureate or Middle Level Vocational Training is one of the main objectives of the new Education law, LOMLOE, which has just come into force,” says the Ministry, which affirms that, for this, the Law designs a “flexible and open system, with a more competent curriculum, and is committed to school reinforcement and diversification of itineraries, with walkways between them.”

On the other hand, within the 25 to 29 age group, more than half of the population has reached the level of Higher Education, specifically 50.2%, 1.7 points more than in 2019, which represents an increase of 11.9 points compared to 2010. Within this percentage, 15.6% are non-university Higher Education graduates and 34.6% university or equivalent. By sex, the percentage of women who reach this educational level is 56.5% (2.2 points more than the previous year and 11.5 more than in 2010) and that of men is 44% (1.2 points more than in 2019 and 12.2 more than in 2010).