Facing the United States presidential election which will conclude on November 5, the day on which it will be decided whether The next president will be Donald Trump or Kamala Harrisa new poll revealed that the Democrat has a 10-point lead over the Republican in one population segment.

According to the criteria of

This new survey revealed that Younger voters lean significantly toward Vice President Harrissurpassing former President Trump by more than 10 points difference. The survey, conducted by CNN and SSRSshowed that the vice president leads among voters under 35 with 52 percent support, compared to 40 percent who support the Republican.

Although despite Harris’s advantage in this sector, 19 percent of voters under 35 remain undecided on his choice in the upcoming elections, which will be held in less than six weeks.

The young people surveyed were also critical of the last presidential administrations.. 57 percent consider the Trump administration to have been a failure, while 67 percent think the same of Biden’s term.

When broken down by gender, the survey highlighted that Women under 35 prefer Harris over Trump by 53 percent compared to 39 percent. However, among young men, the gap is narrower.

Young voters appear to lean more toward Harris. Photo:iStock Share

Motivation and priorities of young people, the sector where Harris has more than 10 points of advantage over Trump

The motivation to vote also shows significant differences. Only about half of the young people surveyed indicated that they feel extremely motivated to cast their ballot in November, a lower percentage than older voters.

Nevertheless, Among the young people who support Harris, there are 10 points more motivated to vote than among Trump supporters. As for voters’ priorities, young people who support the former president follow the main concerns of his party, placing the economy as the most important issue.

On the other hand, Harris’ supporters differ from older Democrats, who prioritize protecting democracy. Instead, The vice president’s young voters believe that the Reproductive rights are the most relevant issue in these elections.