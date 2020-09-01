The total population of Russia against the backdrop of a pandemic by the end of 2020, according to preliminary estimates, will decrease by 158 thousand people – this is a maximum of 14 years. This is stated in the draft unified government plan to achieve Russia’s national development goals for the period up to 2024 and for the planning period until 2030, writes RBC.

The Russian government has estimated that positive overall population growth after the coronavirus pandemic is only possible from 2022. At the same time, a more large-scale reduction was observed in 2006, when the country’s population decreased by 373.9 thousand people.

The poverty level in the country, that is, the proportion of Russians with incomes below the subsistence level, in 2020 will increase to 13.3 percent. However, in the future, the government predicts a decrease in this indicator. One of Russia’s national development goals is to halve the poverty rate – that is, to 6.5 percent by 2030.

On July 8, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the achievements of the past decades in the fight against poverty were threatened by the coronavirus pandemic. He noted that the world of work is experiencing serious negative consequences.