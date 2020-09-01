By the end of 2020, the population of Russia will have a record decline over the past 14 years – by 158 thousand people. This is reported by RBC with reference to the government’s draft plan to achieve Russia’s national development goals.

According to preliminary data, amid the pandemic, the decline will be five times stronger than a year earlier. At the same time, the country will be able to reach positive values ​​only in two years.

The publication notes that a more serious decline in the number of citizens was observed in 2006. Then the population decreased by 373.9 thousand people.

The poverty level in the country will increase this year, the share of Russians with incomes below the subsistence minimum will be 13.3 percent. The Cabinet of Ministers believes that this figure will not fall below and will continue to grow. According to the national development plan of Russia, by 2030 poverty should be reduced to 6.5 percent.