The number of Far Eastern leopards in Primorsky Krai has tripled in nine years, to 110 individuals. The special representative of the President of Russia for environmental protection, ecology and transport, chairman of the supervisory board of ANO “Far Eastern Leopards” Sergei Ivanov said this on Wednesday, April 14, writes TASS…

In 2012, by decree of the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the Land of the Leopard National Park was established in Primorye. Then there were only 35 of these rare predators in the world.

“We have rescued Far Eastern leopards. Now there are about 110 of them in a relatively small area – 362 hectares. And besides, since we organized the national park itself, 23 tigers have settled on the territory, which had never been in this place before, “IA Ivanov quotes. PrimaMedia…

According to him, the animals became cramped, because each of the individuals needs its own territory. They intend to solve the problem by joining the Ussuriysky National Park to the Land of the Leopard, which is located north of Vladivostok. Legally, it will be a branch of the Land of the Leopard National Park.

According to RIA “Vostok-Media”, now in “Ussuriysk” there is no environmental activity. Experts hope that the annexation of the territory will help bring the population of Far Eastern leopards in Primorye to 150 individuals, and this, in turn, is a guarantee that the Red Book cats will not die out or disappear.

The Land of the Leopard National Park is located in the southwest of Primorsky Krai and is the world’s only habitat for a population of Far Eastern leopards in their natural environment.