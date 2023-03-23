increase numbers

Statistics Canada said that the country’s population increased by 1.05 million in 2022, according to Canadian media.

Canada’s population was 39.57 million on January 1, 2022, and the number became more than 40 million on January 1, 2023.

96 percent of the population increase was due to immigrants arriving in the country.

These figures maintained Canada’s position as the fastest growing G7 country in terms of population, and its growth equaled the population growth in many African countries.

The rate of increase in the population has reached 2.7 percent, and if this percentage continues, the country’s population may double within 26 years, according to the Statistics Authority.

the reasons

Canada relies on immigrants coming to it to drive the economy and to overcome the problem of aging that strikes society, while other industrialized countries are trying to overcome the problem through other means such as raising the retirement age, as in the case of France.

Canada launched a program in 2022 to receive people fleeing the Russian-Ukrainian war that broke out in February of last year, and it received more than 185,000 immigrants in this framework, according to official figures. This program is only one episode of a broader program to receive those affected by international crises, such as Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has worked since assuming power in the country in 2015 to amend immigration policy, making it much more liberal than before.

The country had increased by a significant rate of 3.3 percent in 1957, but the increase at that time did not reach the number of one million as in 2022.

The reason is then attributed to the baby boom that followed the end of World War II and the wave of immigrants from Hungary.