At the thematic session of the National Advertising Forum (NAF) in Moscow on November 16, the popularity of Russian brands was discussed. Participants in the session “Cultural Codes in Communication and Changes in the Perception of Russians” presented their reports on this topic.

As noted by the moderator of the session, Director of the Strategic Planning Department of the Rodnaya Rech Group of Companies Natalia Ivanova, after the changes that have occurred over the past two years, domestic brands are in full swing gaining attention in “this new reality.”

“We’ll talk about this “made in Russia” phenomenon.” How people perceive everything Russian, what emotions it all evokes in them, in what categories it manifests itself and differs from region to region. The way domestic production is viewed in the West may be radically different from the attitude in the Far East,” Ivanova opened the session.

Larisa Shchipanova, head of the department of business analytics, marketing and communications at NSC, spoke about how the perception of brands by Russians has changed. She noted that the consumer market is being updated, and specialists were interested to see in which product categories consumers find new things for themselves.

“Food is in first place – 71%, indicating that people are constantly trying something. There are a lot of local brands, there is plenty to choose from, and the research results confirm this,” she emphasized during her speech at the forum.

On the same day, the forum held a strategic session “The roles and tasks of content and creativity at the present time.” Its participants talked about the roles and tasks of content and creativity in the international and Russian markets. Experts from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Argentina, Serbia, Belarus and India also spoke in the first part of the event.

On November 13, Maxim Kuznetsov, general director of the search and analytical tender management system Tenderplan, also said that Russian software outsold Windows in tender procurement. In tender purchases for schools and universities, the leader in terms of purchase volumes for the three quarters of 2023 was the domestic software Astra Linux, which outperformed Windows by 43% in monetary terms: while tenders for Windows were held for 8.8 million rubles, then for Astra Linux – by 12.6 million rubles.

First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov said at the Russia exhibition and forum on November 5 that the sectors of the economy that ensure import substitution are growing by 5-7% monthly. In particular, this concerns the production of equipment, primarily in mechanical engineering and the production of temporary goods for the population.