The popularity of Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Union of Bavarian Christian Democrats and Social Christians (CDU / CSU) is in free fall. Six months before the general elections in Germany, German Conservatives lose followers appreciably, as revealed by regular polls on voting intention. A survey by the Kantar institute published in the Sunday Bild am Sonntag highlights that, if the elections were held next Sunday, CDU / CSU would only obtain 27% of the vote, four points less than a week ago. Two months ago, in mid-January, the same poll gave the Conservatives 36% of the vote. The alarming loss of support that the formation that governs Germany for 16 years is due to the population’s exhaustion with the management of the coronavirus crisis. The maintenance of the severe restrictions in this country and the failures in the vaccination process are breaking the patience of the citizens.

The downturn is also largely due to the so-called mask scandal that has so far led to the abandonment of the conservative parliamentary group in the Bundestag, the German lower house, of four deputies for enriching themselves with businesses in the supply of medical supplies to public institutions during the pandemic or for their efforts in favor of foreign regimes and politicians of an autocratic nature. The electoral consequences of these negative factors could be seen in the regional elections on March 14 in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, former conservative fiefdoms and where the Christian Democrats registered catastrophic results, the lowest in the history of the Federal Republic.

Los Verdes especially benefit from the patent loss of popularity of the CDU / CSU, who reap the intention to vote to the same extent that the government party loses followers. The Kantar institute grants environmentalists 22% of the vote, 3 points more than a week ago. The Social Democrats (SPD), current junior partners of the grand coalition in Berlin, also earn a point up to 17%. The Liberals (FDP) add even two more up to 10%, while the ultranationalists of Alternative for Germany (AfD) yield 2 until it drops to another 10% and the Left party remains stable at 8%. The same voting trend at the polls was seen last Wednesday in the weekly poll published by the Forsa demographic institute, which also placed conservatives below the 30% vote barrier, while Los Verdes clearly exceeded upwards lz of the twenty%.

Thorsten Schneider-Haase, an analyst at Kantar, warns that the conservatives’ decline in German political preferences has only just begun. “They have not yet hit bottom,” explains the political scientist in Bild am Sonntag, a newspaper in which he states that “the Union may continue to collapse if new scandals come to light or fail to stop the negative trends in the coronavirus pandemic.” It is not the first time that the voting tendencies of the conservatives and the environmentalists tend to touch in Germany. In the summer of 2019 and after the presentation of a disappointing catalog of environmental goals for the country, CDU / CSU and Los Verdes tied in vote intention with 27% of potential votes for both formations.

In view of the polls, the federal vice chancellor, finance minister and head of the SPD list for the September legislatures, Olaf Scholz, spoke in favor of a future government that excludes conservatives from power. “I presume that the Union will remain after the elections below 30%” and that the Social Democrats will add “clearly more than 20%”, says Scholz in Bild am Sonntag, where he defends possible progressive alliances with the Greens and, if necessary, a third partner who could be the Liberals. An executive who dispenses with his CDU and CSU formation “will do the country good,” says Scholz, despite the fact that he has been ruling in coalition with Merkel’s formation in Berlin for almost eight years.

The parliamentary leader of the CSU in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, recognizes in turn that the result in the general elections within half a year can be very tight. “The elections to the Bundestag will be decided in a blink final and that is why we must mobilize our electorate as much as possible,” says Dobrindt in Sunday’s Tagesspiegel am Sonntag, where he describes what happened in the regional elections a week ago as a warning. “We need a candidate for the chancellery who mobilizes our supporters as much as possible, that is to say the entire band of the bourgeois center,” emphasizes the Bavarian politician. The Union has yet to decide who will lead its electoral campaign, a position for which the presidents of the CDU and CSU, Armin Laschet and Markus Söder, respectively, are in turn prime ministers of the federated states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria, are running. .