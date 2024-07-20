If you plan to travel abroad, it is important that you pay attention not only to the recommendations of the American authorities to stay safe and enjoy your stay, but also to the prohibitions in the country you will visit, since items that are common in your nation may be prohibited. That is precisely the case with a famous seasoning mix that is illegal in South Korea.

Surely you know the Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel Seasoning Blend, a blend of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, onion and sea salt that is commonly used to season pizza, popcorn, salads and more.

Since this is a commonly sold product in the United States you will probably be surprised to learn that could get into trouble if it tries to bring the product into South Korea. The reason is that poppy seeds are banned in that country.

In fact, travelers have shared on social media that at Seoul’s Incheon Airport, authorities have posted signs specifically mentioning that the Everything But the Bagel product is not allowed. The image shows a photograph of the seasoning mix while in Korean it reads: “We would like to inform you that The following products containing poppy seeds are restricted from entering the country.”

The reason, Korean authorities explained, is that it presents Poppy seeds are considered a narcotic substance under South Korea’s control law.

And it is that The poppy plant is an active ingredient found in medicines such as morphine, but also in drugs such as heroin. Although, it should be noted, they do not contain enough opiates on their own to get a person high.

Even so, There are other countries where there are also bans on products containing poppy seeds, for example, Singapore.so whenever you are going to travel abroad it is best to know the restrictions to avoid setbacks and possible fines or confiscation of items.

Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel is banned in South Korea due to its content. Photo:Amazon Share

What can happen if you try to bring Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel condiments into South Korea?

Considering that Condiments containing poppy seeds are banned in South Korea, If they are detected by the immigration authorities of that country, they will face the consequences.

In fact, as documented by the media CNN, Recently a Korean influencer traveled to her country with 20 bottles of the condiment, But when her luggage came off the conveyor belt she noticed it was locked with a yellow padlock and had to contact the airport authorities.

The officers explained to him that they had placed the restriction on his suitcase because he was trying to bring in prohibited items. Fortunately, he had no further problems, She only had to give up the seasoning bottles and they let her go.