The shooter achieved good success at launch, with over 100,000 copies sold in the first 24 hours and a good initial response from gamers. About a year later, development on Boundary will be halted before the game even leaves Early Access (which was supposed to last six months).

Boundaries is a space-themed multiplayer shooter based on a simple idea: zero-gravity PvP. The game was announced in 2019 and released in early access in April 2023. Now, however, the game is about to be abandoned .

The clash between publisher and developer of Boundary

The publisher explains: “After careful consideration, Skystone has decided to waive publication rights of Boundary, starting at the end of June. There have been significant delays and a notable lack of Boundary content updates over the past few months.”

“Despite our efforts and support, the developer was unable to provide necessary updates and improvements to make the game thrive. This has led to growing concerns within our community, and we share your frustration. Unfortunately, the developer has made the difficult decision to cease all services for the game rather than continue to operate it in its current state.”

The Surgical Scalpels developer has a different view of the situation, through an automatic translation (the original text is in Chinese) we read that: “SkyStone’s unilateral decision to stop operating Boundary is extremely sudden and unreasonable for the studio and players. We immediately negotiated with SkyStone after receiving the notice, but unfortunately we were unable to change SkyStone’s unilateral decision to discontinue Boundary.”

“In response to the current situation, the studio is making efforts to regain your rights related to the operation of Boundary and is making every effort to preserve account data, creating the conditions for the subsequent relaunch as much as possible.”

“At the same time, the studio is continually striving to get the gains Boundary deserved so far through negotiations and legal means,” says the developer. “Because so far the studio has not been able to recover the revenue it is owed from SkyStone.”

“Boundary’s business may be suspended because of this, but it won’t stop forever. The studio is a stronghold. We’re holding on, we’re here and we will never abandon Boundary“.

On the first of July, however, the game will be offline and we don’t know when we will be able to play it again. We had tried the Steam demo of this space shooter.