Former Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall has taken part in a revealing photoshoot for Beat Magazine. The photos were posted on her Instagram page.

The popular 31-year-old singer was photographed in a transparent white dress, refusing to wear a bra. In another photo, she posed without underwear in a chainmail dress. In this way, the celebrity announced the imminent release of a new single, Angel Of My Dreams.

Little Mix is ​​a music group formed in 2011. It consists of four members: Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. The group won the eighth season of the British show X Factor.

