Resorts of the Krasnodar Territory will begin to receive tourists a month earlier than usual. This was announced by the vice-governor of the region Alexander Ruppel, reports TASS…

As noted by Ruppel, a stable epidemiological situation and compliance with antiquated measures will allow the holiday season to begin early. “This year it will start on May 1,” the vice-governor said.

According to him, the number of cases per day at the popular Russian resort does not exceed 100 people. Also, thanks to the effectiveness of the measures taken in the region, it was possible to avoid a surge in the incidence in winter.

Earlier in April, the Russians named the cleanest cities in the country. Kazan turned out to be the leader of opinions, followed by Feodosia. The third place was shared by Krasnodar and Kaliningrad – 16.33 percent of respondents consider them well-groomed and pleasant to relax.