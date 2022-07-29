Don’t ask Maarten Goorhuis what his favorite stage is, you don’t ask someone which child they prefer. The Pieterpad is his life’s work, he has been working on it for more than thirty years now. Twice as long as his mother, Toos Goorhuis-Tjalsma from Tilburg, who made the most famous long-distance walk in the Netherlands with her friend Bertje Jens from Groningen, then 460 kilometers. What he can say: a beautiful stage is varied and surprising. “You have to be curious all the time what to see after the bend.”

The Pieterpad has been around for almost forty years and the tenth edition of the accompanying guide has recently been published. On the terrace at Vorden Castle in the Achterhoek, where the route was officially opened in 1983, halfway between Pieterburen in Groningen and Sint-Pietersberg in Limburg, Goorhuis (57) tells about the latest edition of the guide. This shows that the Pieterpad, however untouchable and autonomous it may seem, is a living organism.

But first how it started: that Toos and Bertje walked a few days every month, that they thought it was such a shame that the Netherlands did not have a route like they had walked in the Black Forest, that they then decided to walk from Groningen to Tilburg, based on old topographical maps that Toos kept in a metal box from the war. And how they got a brainwave along the way: let’s make a route from Pieterburen in North Groningen to Sint-Pietersberg in South Limburg. The Pieterpad!

Toos kept track of everything along the way in tiny notebooks, just for his own use. A friend who got wind of it thought she shouldn’t keep it for herself and should take it to the ANWB. Now the ANWB was not its club, so Toos went to the Nivon, and then kept a tight grip on things and prevented the nature lovers from making all kinds of unnecessary detours.

Long-distance walking was on the rise in the early eighties, everyone was enthusiastic. “There was only one problem: there was just a new standard for long-distance walks, which were now described in two directions. If she also wanted to walk back from south to north.” She did. And the rest, well, you only have to try and arrange an overnight stay along the route, no matter where or in what season, to see what success it has become.

boarding path

Nobody knows exactly, not even the ferryman at Millingen aan de Rijn who transfers all those walkers, but based on website visits, the Facebook group and sale of the guide, Goorhuis estimates that since corona, about 60,000 walkers have been walking the Pieterpad a year. a doubling of that. The television series Straight through the Low Countries gave an extra push.

„In the beginning, they were mainly intellectual, highly educated NRC– and Volkskrant-reading, nature-loving, white fifty-somethings who walked the Pieterpad.” Now Goorhuis sometimes gets emails from people with a non-Dutch surname, AD– and Telegraphreaders have also gone for a walk. And along the way you regularly meet people in their twenties and thirties. “It is an entry-level path for everyone.”

Toos, the walker, made a route of 460 kilometers, now it has grown to 501 kilometers. In 2016, for example, the end was drastically shifted: from a nondescript spot on the Sint-Pietersberg to a kind of mega diving board with a spectacular view over the Enci quarry, the old limestone quarry under Maastricht that has been returned to nature. Something that Goorhuis only wanted if the GR5, which continues to Nice, would also be moved to continue to connect to the Pieterpad. The ‘prologue’ above Pieterburen to the dike is now also in the guide, but does not even count for the total distance.

Why not exactly 500 kilometers, the lover of round numbers wonders. “500 is not a target.” Moreover, it is also not sustainable. In the first part (until Vorden) of the last edition, about thirty kilometers have been diverted. In the second part, the latest edition of which will be published next year, Goorhuis even has sixty kilometers on the grain. Only a third of the original path is left. Like a body where, without you noticing, all cells are gradually replaced.

The Netherlands has changed beyond recognition and the Pieterpad had to come along. Highways were created, bridges disappeared, residential areas were built or new nature was created and all those changes in the landscape repeatedly necessitated small and large changes, which you can easily notice nowadays. the website can find.

Goorhuis, who has quit his paid job since this spring to become the first paid employee of the Pieterpad Foundation to take up part-time employment, shows the first four guides, full of notes from his mother. And his own working copy, also full of scribbles – ‘Situation has changed!’ – about what needs to be adjusted where.

He has half a day’s work on it: updating the website, consultation with the approximately forty volunteers who monitor all 26 stages and adjust the red and white markings, contact with hikers, but also with governments, Staatsbosbeheer and entrepreneurs. , which, for example, have to do with a route change.

One person’s happiness is sometimes another’s sadness. Goorhuis sometimes gets crying owners on the phone, because the Pieterpad no longer runs past their terrace or campsite. Yes, you can pay for listing your accommodation or stopping place on the website, which is where the Foundation earns money. But the route is not for sale.

Photo Bas Bont and Natalia Toret, Editing NRC

No hardening

Sometimes Goorhuis makes people happy. As recently, at Maarhuizen in Groningen, where residents of a monumental farm on a mound would like to attract more visitors and had a pedestrian bridge built over the Mensingeweersterloopdiep especially for the Pieterpad. “Because otherwise you had to go back and forth. And back and forth, we don’t do that.”

You would expect municipalities to also lobby crazy to keep Pieterpadders in their villages and towns for as long as possible. Not so. In fact, municipalities, provinces, Rijkswaterstaat or Staatsbosbeheer do not always include the Pieterpad in their plans. Sometimes in redevelopment the hiking trails are simply forgotten. Or walkers should just use the bike path. Or they are not the hiking trails you hope for as a long-distance hiker. Take the Vechtpark near Hardenberg. Beautiful new nature reserve, with hiking trails. “But all hardened! We just want to get rid of the hardening!”

Volunteers encourage Goorhuis to follow the local media and talk to forest rangers. “If you catch it early, you can make an impact. When the A73 near Roermond was being built, we had nothing to say. We were involved with the A74, slightly more to the north, where a viaduct has been widened for a footpath.”

Like his mother, Maarten Goorhuis remains firmly in control of the Pieterpad. He has clear ideas about it. A stage always starts and ends somewhere where public transport comes. There has to be a balance between focused – “my mother walked very focused” – and attractive walking. Routes should, if possible, contain contrasts, a mix of forest, heath, fields, meadows and inhabited areas. All this to show what a great nature and culture the Netherlands has, “to create support for its conservation.”

Although new nature is being created in many places, the Goorhuis hurts to see the general decline. “How agriculture becomes monoculture and species diversity disappears.” He was busy with a change of route at the Sleenerzand in Drenthe. “Then I like to explore the edge of forest and farmland. But agriculture there was completely flattened. Then back through the woods.” On the other hand, you can now cross the industrial estate at Coevorden without its size realizing you, because the narrow strip of nature through which you walk obscures a large part of it. “With the Pieterpad you get the most beautiful path from north to south. You see the Netherlands at its best.”

gnome houses

The Pieterpad is owned by the Pieterpad Foundation. He will never outsource the route descriptions that Goorhuis writes with Wim van der Ende – before you know it you will get confused about T-junctions and intersections. And those who want to make a profit from the popular path with T-shirts, commemorative coins or other knick-knacks will get the foundation.

But the Pieterpad inevitably belongs to everyone. All along the route there are people who set up gnome houses in tree caves, leave painted stones behind, put up signs with poems and proverbs or put up signposts with the distances to Pieterburen and the Sint-Pietersberg (which are usually incorrect). Maarten Goorhuis suppresses a sigh and then says: “It illustrates how much the environment feels connected to the path and the walkers. You want that too.” He prefers to see the path as untouched as possible. “I think those pedestrian network posts are ugly. Foresters want markings on posts, but they are best painted on a tree.”