Unlike in Congress, the constitution of the Senate has not needed negotiations until the last minute. The absolute majority of the PP has allowed the smooth election of Pedro Rollán as the new president, and has anticipated the meaning of the new legislature, in which the popular will try to turn the upper house into a counterweight to the government’s action. If Pedro Sánchez ends up achieving the presidency, he will run into the obstacle of the Senate, which may hinder, although not stop, the Executive’s proposals.

In addition to the Presidency of the Senate, the PP will control the Table with a Vice-Presidency and two Secretaries that will be held by the PP spokesman in this chamber until now, Javier Maroto (first vice-president), the Valencian representative Eva Ortiz and the Madrid parliamentarian María del Mar White. The PSOE will have a Second Vice Presidency, which falls to the former president of Extremadura Guillermo Fernández Vara, and the other two Secretariats.

The new president of the Senate, Pedro Rollán (Madrid, 1969), has a long history in the Popular Party. Mayor of Torrejón de Ardoz between 2007 and 2015, he entered the Government of the Community of Madrid under Cristina Cifuentes that year as Minister of Infrastructure, Transport and Housing and later as Minister of Environment, Territorial Planning and Local Administration.

Subsequently, he was spokesman for the Government of Ángel Garrido and even acting president of the Community of Madrid between April and August 2019. After leaving the Madrid Executive with the arrival to the presidency of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the previous leader of the PP, Pablo Casado , included him in the lists of the Senate, in which he has repeated in this legislature.

With the comfortable absolute majority of the PP (141 senators out of 265, awaiting the appointment of several regional senators), the Senate will have a say in the processing of the laws that come from Congress and will be able to delay their processing, modify them and even veto them. In case that happened, the laws would return to the lower house, which could approve them, although it would need an absolute majority of the votes.

Although the function of the Senate is limited, in this legislature it can play a key role in the control of the Government through mechanisms such as parliamentary questions, interpellations, motions, debates on communications and reports sent by the Executive, the appearances or the disapproval of the ministers.

In addition, from the Senate, the PP will be able to convene investigative commissions, a tool that it could not use in the last legislature, when the Board of the Upper House was controlled by the PSOE and the PNV.