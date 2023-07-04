In July 1973, Haitian activist Viter Juste moved his family from New York to one of the oldest settlements in Miami-Dade County.

Juste’s move, about a decade after arriving in the United States, was the catalyst for a change in what was then known as Buena Vista. He convinced Haitians residing in New York to move to this area of ​​Miami, which is just minutes from the beaches and has sparkling views of Downtown. Thousands of people subsequently migrated from Haiti and formed a new community that Juste named Little Haiti.

However, now, the displacement of the community is imminent. Little Haiti’s proximity to Miami’s trendiest restaurants, shops and nightclubs is enticing developers. And as the city sees torrents brought on by climate change, its elevation—some 10 feet above sea level—is particularly attractive.

“This place is in real trouble,” said Henry-Louis Taylor Jr., a professor at the University at Buffalo in New York State who researches redevelopment in cities. “There is no way the developers are going to allow it to stay in the hands of low-income population groups.”

Residents say they have seen the rise of gentrification for decades. It began in the late 1980s, when investors bought properties with the intention of selling them when the area became valuable to developers. Then the Haitian-American children and grandchildren of the founding members of the community left for college and never returned. When their relatives died, they sold their homes. And for years, the remaining owners have been inundated with phone calls, letters and visits from investors trying to persuade them to sell.

Then, in 2019, a billion-dollar redevelopment plan called the Magic City Innovation District was approved.

Nearly 100,000 Haitians lived in Miami-Dade County in 2000. Colorful murals commemorate neighborhood icons and seek to tell their story. But new luxury retail spaces are increasingly akin to Haitian bakeries, shops and restaurants.

Nearly 74 percent of the residents of Little Haiti rent their homes, according to a 2015 Florida International University analysis. Those renters have been hit hard by the area’s redevelopment, and high prices have driven them down. They have shipped to other areas, such as North Miami.

In April 2012, the median home in Little Haiti was valued at $58,403, according to data from the real estate portal Zillow. In April of this year, homes in this area averaged $482,557.

“Little Haiti is our home away from home,” said Jean Dondy Cidelca, 29, who moved from Haiti to Miami when she was 11 and now rents a shared home with other tenants.

Construction on a 349-unit residential building will break ground this fall, said Neil Fairman, president of Plaza Equity Partners, which works in the Magic City Innovation District.

“Developing an innovation district in your neighborhood means that the neighborhood replacement process will be greatly intensified,” Taylor said. “They will only destroy these neighborhoods.”

DIEU-NALIO CHÉRY and CHRISTINA MORALES

THE NEW YORK TIMES