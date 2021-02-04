The Moscow City Court collected from the popular music service Zaycev.net almost four million rubles for distributing pirated copies of the songs and threatened to block it for repeated violation. Reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the court.

The decision was made in two cases. The first talked about the songs of Lyubov Uspenskaya, 660 thousand rubles will be charged from Zaitsev.net as compensation. The second lawsuit concerned several dozen performers, including the groups Agatha Christie, Guests from the Future, Leningrad and Serebro. The amount of compensation was 3.2 million rubles, although initially the copyright holders wanted to collect 40 million.

In addition, Zaitsev.net was prohibited from creating technical conditions that would ensure illegal placement or distribution of songs. If the violation occurs again, the resource may wait for a lock.

The portal “Zaitsev.net” has been threatened with blocking before. In particular, the record company Velvet Music, owned by Liana Meladze, insisted on this.

In 2016, during the consideration of a claim on this in the Moscow City Court, the plaintiff demanded a life-long blocking of the site for illegal distribution of phonograms for the songs “I got another one” and “It was wonderful”, the authorship of which belongs to Konstantin Meladze. During the meeting, the parties agreed on an amicable agreement.

Zaitsev.net, a popular site for free listening and downloading music, was launched in 2004 and later became one of the largest musical resources on the Runet.