The Mercedes-AMG C 43 was AMG’s best-selling engine for a while. It was priced a bit more friendly than the 63 version with a V8 and with the 390 hp strong V6 you couldn’t miss anything. We have good news: the popular version has become more powerful. The, uh, other news: It’s now a four-cylinder.

Say hello to the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine; cleaner and more environmentally friendly than before, but still the extra push that buyers demand. How much horsepower are we talking about? Well, 408 hp and 500 Nm. However, AMG also says that it can squeeze another 14 hp from the starter generator ‘in certain driving situations’. The same engine produces 421 hp in the Mercedes-AMG A 43.

The Mercedes-AMG C 43 is a mild hybrid

The starter generator supplies the 48-volt system when, for example, braking. Also, as with the SL 43, there is an electric motor in the turbo that helps with spooling at lower revs. The 0-100 time is 4.6 seconds for the sedan and 4.7 seconds for the station wagon. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h or 265 km/h with the appropriate option.

By the way, it would be very strange if this 43 still got more than four cylinders, because the upcoming C 63 will also use this engine, but with plug-in hybrid technology. A V8 is therefore no longer available for the C-class, for that you have to be at the E-class.

The rear wheels steer along

Four-wheel drive is a regular feature, with 31 percent of the torque going to the front wheels and the rest to the rear. Steering rear wheels are also standard on the Mercedes-AMG C 43. Adaptive dampers are always fitted, just like a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Merc says 18-inch wheels are standard, but you also have a choice of 19- or 20-inchers if you prefer. The interior features AMG seats upholstered in black synthetic microfibre with red contrast stitching, but you can also upgrade to leather or nappa leather, depending on budget. The prices of the new Mercedes-AMG C 43 with its four-cylinder are not yet known.