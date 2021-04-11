Non-governmental organizations, neighbors and opposition legislators promote a bill through a popular initiative. A complex process, for which a strong social commitment is needed, but which could become a milestone because this type of initiative never reached the venue. The project seeks stop the law that was voted in 2019 and that allows the Buenos Aires Executive sell the lands of Costa Salguero and Punta Carrasco, located in front of the first line of the Río de la Plata.

The popular initiative is a tool provided in the Constitution of the City that promotes neighborhood participation. For the bill to enter the premises, it must be endorsed with the signature of 1.5% of the last local electoral roll. Which implies that at least 38,440 neighbors should sign for the project to advance to the site. According to the data collected by the General Directorate of Statistics and Censuses of the City, 2,562,670 people were registered in the October 2019 elections.

The bill seeks to repeal Law 6.289, approved at the end of 2019 and which guarantees the sale of the lands of Costa Salguero and Punta Carrasco. A second law also authorizes the construction of buildings. That is why the popular initiative encourages that these properties be destined for the construction and location of a public park that it cannot be subdivided, so that nothing alters the nature of a green space, of public, open and free access.

On the one hand, a law approved the sale of the properties of Costa Salguero and Punta Carrasco. On the other, a bill will be voted on in second reading to allow the construction of buildings on the land. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

The popular initiative is promoted by the Frente de Todos, the Collective of Architects in Defense of Public Lands and other groups, such as Alianza por el Clima, Jóvenes por el Clima and Eco House. In number of seats, the opposition is limited when presenting the project: it has 17 legislators, out of a total of 60. Vamos Juntos has 26, to which are added another 11 legislators from the UCR-Evolution blocks and the Socialist Party.

“The law that was voted in 2019 violates rights. If buildings are built on the river shore, they take away the best landscape forever. The idea is to collectively claim, recover these lands for the enjoyment of all and to build a park. That the public character of these lands be reestablished “, demands the architect Bárbara Rossen, member of the Collective of Architects and responsible for the area of ​​Urban Rights, Public Space and Environment of the Ombudsman’s Office of the City.

The step by step of a popular initiative

The initiative must travel a path that is not easy, but it is possible. To know the details, Clarion spoke to Legislature sources who explained step by step. The first is to determine that the project has to do with a specific competence of the Legislature; in this case, it is. The prohibited subjects for a popular initiative are those related to the Budget or international treaties or the reform of the Constitution, for example.

The properties that the Executive wants to sell. For the popular initiative to prevent it to reach the Legislature as a bill, almost 40,000 signatures are needed. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

The next step is to start collect the signatures in specific forms, which have the logo of the Legislature. In these forms is where the data should be collected: the name and identity document of the people who support the initiative, their electoral address, the date and the signature.

The first 4,000 signatures are vital. The Popular Initiative Procedure Law establishes that the project be spread in the public media of the City, on radios, billboards and electronic media (web and social networks); also in the media linked to the Legislature.

Although the organizations will hold sessions to collect signatures, the forms can also be printed by any interested neighbor. You have to go to the website of Parliamentary consultations of the Legislature and look for the file, which is number 722-2021. The project is accessed and at the end of the basics (on pages 35 and 36) there are two models of worksheets to print.

How do you verify that the signatures are true? The work will be of the Buenos Aires Electoral Tribunal. But it does not verify all the signatures, but a percentage. For the first 4,000 you will have the task of checking 3%. This is done randomly. If 10% of the verified firms show some kind of irregularity, then the initiative loses the right to be publicized.

The initiative continues on its way, but with some pitfalls that it must overcome and that partly explain why it is a complex tool to implement. “The signatures they cannot be older than twelve months. And on the other hand, once they have been submitted, there is a very important job that the Electoral Tribunal must do with control and verification. In this sense, it is also necessary to clarify that the law has been drafted in an intelligent way, because the verification is done on a sample, not on the total. Sampling allows you to presume whether the information is correct or not. It would be unfeasible to check 40,000 signatures, “they explained from the Legislature.

The promoters of the popular initiative to stop the sale of Costanera Norte properties propose that they be used to make a public and free park. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

Once all the signatures are gathered, and verified, the project enter commissions. Then the Legislature has a term of 12 months to sanction or reject the project.

This year the composition of the body may change – due to the legislative elections, but it is taken for granted that the ruling party will maintain its vast majority.

That is why the neighborhood, organizations and opposition bet is make visible the rejection of the law that enabled the sale of these lands along the river. Something that was also in evidence during the public hearings of a second regulation related to this issue: the rezoning law, which allows changing uses and constructing buildings. These hearings had a record of registrations and participants. Because 7,000 people signed up and more than 1,000 asked to speak. 98% were against.

What’s going on if more signatures are gathered? The law of “popular initiative even contemplates a referendum. If 384,000 signatures could be gathered -that is, 15% of the register- and” after a period of 12 months has elapsed without the Legislature having dealt with the project, the Head of Government must call a binding and mandatory referendum“.

Two laws with the same goal

.The project of the Buenos Aires Executive is that the 32 hectares of Costa Salguero and Punta Carrasco become a new neighborhood, with office and residential buildings, commercial premises, gastronomic services and a public access park. The City argues that this combination of uses ensures that there is neighborhood occupation and movement throughout the day.

The Buenos Aires government seeks to transform the Punta Carrasco and Costa Salguero properties into a new neighborhood. Neighborhood organizations want it to be a point of contact for the people with the river, without interference. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

To carry out this project, the Executive first presented a law to allow the sale of the land. It was voted positively in 2019, but the sale is contested with a judicial protection that prevents progress in this regard.

In 2020, a second law to rezone the area entered the Legislature. That is, change the current zoning of the property (UP Urbanización Parque) so that construction in height is allowed. It is a double reading law, with a public hearing. Now the second reading is pending in the enclosure.

The extension of the Costa Salguero concession

In the midst of the controversy over the plan to sell the properties, the Government of the City of Buenos Aires extended the Costa Salguero concession to the Telemetrix firm. The contract, which expired at the end of April, was extended until July and December of this year, since the land is divided into two sectors.

The measure was ordered through a resolution of the Ministry of Economic Development of the City, which was published in the Official Gazette of Buenos Aires last Friday.

The concession of the plot of land known as ‘Costa Salguero’, delimited by the Río de la Plata, the Arroyo Ugarteche drainage channel, the Costanera Rafael Obligado avenue and the Presidente Ramón Castillo avenue was extended until next July 31.

Meanwhile, the concession of the sector closest to Costanera Rafael Obligado avenue was extended Until december 31.

NS