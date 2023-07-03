The Popular Front has opened an urgent collection of boats and motors for the evacuation and combat work of the Russian military on the Dnieper. It is necessary to raise 70 million rubles, all funds will be used to purchase more than 150 boats.

“We now need motor boats, they need good motors. I call on everyone who is not indifferent to the fate of fighters, civilians and children, whose future we are protecting, to help! Thank you so much, and thanks to you, thanks to your help, we will knock out this infection! Russia will win!” – said a serviceman with the call sign Yary.

Earlier, footage was circulated on the Web in which the Russian military during the hostilities are trying to start a boat in order to move away from the coast, but the boat does not start. The soldiers died.

“The soldiers on the front line say that the engines they use constantly operate at maximum power, the engine needs a large resource, because kilometers of the water surface must be overcome with the highest possible speed and maneuvering. The boys are heroes, they will not let the enemy through anywhere. Victory will be ours!” – said the head of the Central Executive Committee of the Popular Front, Mikhail Kuznetsov.

The fundraising was supported by war correspondents and artists, including Dmitry Pevtsov.

“A sad story happened: our fighters could not leave the affected area just because they were unable to start the boat. For 18 seconds they tried to start it, it did not happen, and shells rained down on them. We are announcing an urgent collection so that our fighters have everything they need, ”he said.

You can support the collection on the project website “Everything for the Victory!” using a QR code, as well as in the regional branches of the Popular Front.