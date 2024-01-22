In the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the collection of signatures in support of the candidacy of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been completed ahead of the upcoming elections. The head of the regional branch of the All-Russian Popular Front, Anna Eremenko, announced this on Monday, January 22.

“Now volunteers are handing over signature sheets, this will be the second batch. We already took the first one to Moscow at the beginning of January. More than 60 volunteers were involved in collecting signatures, all of them received notarization and worked at collection points, of which there were more than 50 in the republic,” Eremenko said.

She clarified that a signature in support of the candidacy of the current head of state could be placed at election pickets, branches of the United Russia party, at the headquarters of public support for Putin, as well as at the election headquarters of Lugansk.

Earlier that day, it was reported that Putin’s campaign headquarters had submitted signatures in his support to the Central Election Commission for registration in the elections. It was specified that 95 boxes with signature sheets were delivered to the Central Election Commission.

On January 13, Izvestia showed footage of Russian military personnel visiting the headquarters of public support for Putin’s candidacy in the LPR. As Eremenko clarified then, Popular Front volunteers also go to the special operation zone to protect Donbass to provide Russian military personnel with the opportunity to sign in support of the candidate.

Earlier, on January 12, it was reported that the collection of signatures in support of current President Vladimir Putin was more active than in 2018. As experts note, such liveliness is very important from the point of view of consolidating Putin’s supporters. Other candidates are also showing activity.

The Russian presidential elections in 2024 will last three days. Voting will take place from March 15 to 17. At the same time, remote electronic voting will take place only in those regions where it has already been tested previously, that is, in no more than 30 constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

On December 18, Putin submitted documents to the Central Election Commission to participate in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation as a self-nominated candidate. The day before, a congress of the United Russia party took place in Moscow. The political force unanimously supported the candidacy of the current head of state in the presidential elections. More than 700 people have officially registered in support of Putin’s self-nomination, out of 500 required.

