Members of the “Popular Front” as part of a collection for military doctors of the project “Everything for Victory!” New and improved evacuation carts were handed over to doctors in the Maryinsky and Avdeevsky areas in the special operation zone.

“There are marks for the legs and head. She [тележка] very durable, weighing about 25 kg. The stretchers that fit here are completely different, because the width can be adjusted,” explained Popular Front volunteer Yulia Zimova.

This trolley is maneuverable and fast. Large diameter wheels make it easier to travel over rough terrain. Usually a team of four to six people is required for evacuation, but with this device you can use one or two. Accordingly, transportation will happen faster, with fewer people and, hopefully, safer, Zimova added.

Another cart already weighs 35 kg, but has an electric drive and can travel up to 10 km on one battery. Its motor greatly facilitates the process of evacuating a wounded man.

The Popular Front also showed several types of drag sleds on which a victim can be placed and transported along an icy road. There is a rigid frame for the body and a separate part for the legs, as well as a part for fixing.

In addition to the above-mentioned new products, volunteers also delivered ATVs with a motor-trailer to the special operation zone to evacuate the wounded. All this should help military doctors provide assistance to soldiers faster and more efficiently.

Earlier, on October 25, the Popular Front delivered equipment purchased as part of the “Everything for Victory!” collection to Russian tankers on the line of combat contact. The funds donated by the Russians were used to purchase fireproof suits, diesel generators, quadcopters, thermal imaging sights and binoculars, radio stations with repeaters, electronic warfare equipment, as well as transport.

Prior to this, in August, the “People’s Front” delivered equipment purchased as part of the “Military Doctors” collection to the medical battalion in Artemovsk. Thus, military doctors were given mobile X-ray systems, ventilators and ultrasound machines, a table for an anesthesiologist and other equipment.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

