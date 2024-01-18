Russian citizens continue to come to the regional branches of the Popular Front to leave their signatures in support of the nomination of the current Russian President Vladimir Putin to the post of head of state. On Thursday, January 18, the organization shared that residents of remote parts of the country are expressing active support.

In particular, residents of the Bashkir village of Pyatiletka, where only 252 people live, were able to leave their signatures. The river cuts off the settlement from transport links: it is connected to the “mainland” by a suspension bridge over the Sim River.

Residents of the village of Nelmin-Nos in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug also wanted to support Putin, but were unable to come to the collection point: they live 60 km from Naryan-Mar, and they do not have their own transport. In winter, you can only get there by snowmobile, TREKOL or small aircraft. Representatives of the Popular Front responded to the request and were able to organize two mobile outreach points.

The rector of the Temple of the Holy Princes and Passion-Bearers Boris and Gleb, Archpriest Nikolai Abramov from the Tomsk region came to support Putin’s nomination. He pointed out that the current president defends traditional values ​​and defends truly human and Christian ideals.

In the Kursk region, veterans of the Great Patriotic War (WWII) turned to the Popular Front, who were unable to come to the collection points due to age and health conditions. Among them is Mikhail Zhakov, he is 101 years old. During World War II, as a pilot, he flew 193 combat missions. Evgeniy Elinsky is 94 years old; he survived the occupation as a teenager.

Representatives of the Popular Front reached the residents of the village of Ostrov named after Zalit in the Pskov region on an air cushion, which delivers food once a week.

“Everything he did, he did not for himself, but for all Russians. The situation has changed very much: it has become easier to live, it has become easier with pensions, with salaries, there is more work and production,” said village resident Dmitry Chashkin in support of Putin.

On January 17, it was reported that supporters of Putin as a candidate for the post of President of Russia had already collected more than 2.5 million signatures in his support. Earlier, on January 10, Putin’s Central Election Headquarters received signatures from all 89 constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

Prior to this, on December 18, the current head of state submitted documents to the Central Election Commission to participate in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation as a self-nominated candidate. The day before, a congress of the United Russia party was held in Moscow, at which the political force unanimously supported Putin’s candidacy in the presidential elections in Russia.

Putin announced his intention to nominate his candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections in the Russian Federation on December 8 after presenting the Gold Star medals to the Heroes of Russia in the Kremlin.

The Russian presidential elections in 2024 will last three days. Voting will take place from March 15 to 17. At the same time, remote electronic voting will take place only in those regions where it has already been tested previously, that is, in no more than 30 constituent entities of the Russian Federation.