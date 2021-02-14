The formation loses a seat and does not achieve one of its objectives in these elections, to have its own parliamentary group

The results of this Sunday have shown the weakness of the Popular Party in Catalonia. The formation led by Pablo Casado has won three seats (3.76% of the votes), one less compared to the 2017 elections, which make it the last party with representation in Parliament. The popular have not benefited from the debacle of Ciudadanos in these elections, which have gone from the 36 seats won by Inés Arrimadas four years ago to six, thirty less deputies. From the PP they have not wanted to assess for the moment the ‘sorpasso’ of Vox that bursts into the Catalan Parliament by getting eleven deputies.

The president of the popular Catalans, Alejandro Fernández has appeared to analyze the results and the first thing he has done was to congratulate the Socialists for their victory in votes. Likewise, he regretted the results of his training in these elections that have prevented one of his objectives, which was “to improve the four deputies obtained in 2017 and to be able to opt for their own group.”