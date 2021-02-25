Popular brand Shein has released a cheap replacement for the luxury brand’s swimsuit and has delighted customers. The Daily Mail reports.

We are talking about a bathing suit with a multi-colored print Geo Print Bikini worth 15 dollars (1000 rubles). The bikini almost completely repeats the design of the swimsuit of the popular Australian brand Sommer Swim for $ 168 (12 thousand rubles). So, in the mentioned outfit, for example, the American supermodel Kendall Jenner appeared in the photographs.

Buyers were delighted with the cheap alternative and thanked Shein at the official website brand. “On vacation I was told that I look like Kendall, thanks!” “This is my favorite set,” “I received a lot of compliments. The swimsuit is of excellent quality and the size fits perfectly, ”they wrote.

In August 2020, users criticized fashion brand Oh Polly for overly explicit design of a new swimsuit model. This is the Take a Risk one-piece suit. The swimsuit features large cutouts on the sides and belly that reveal the hips, waist and lower chest. The product is presented in pink and costs 44 pounds sterling (4 thousand rubles) on the brand’s website.