In the book Los Rabino de Malvinas, the journalist Hernán Dobry said that one Saturday in April 1982, shortly after a surprise landing by the Argentine Army in the Malvinas Islands, a community space for debate “planted the seed of a historical event”: the trip of a group of rabbis to spiritually assist Jewish soldiers who were moving south, on the eve of the impending fighting.

And Dobry also tells that the following dialogue was given “And if you are so Argentine, explain to me: Why isn’t there a Jewish chaplain in the army?”, The rabbi asked defiantly. Marshall meyer, an American rabbi who lived 25 years in Argentina, and who is internationally recognized for his fight for human rights violated by the military dictatorship that ruled Argentina between 1976 and 1983, the stage in which the Malvinas War developed.

“I’m going,” was the rabbi’s reply. Baruch Plavnick, who would become an assistant and disciple of Meyer, who was then 30 years old and “with two words changed the axis of the discussion,” the journalist will recall. The story that followed was most curious, because finally he could not cross the ocean to go to the islands, but attended the fighters that came and went from Comodoro Rivadavia.

Baruch Plavnick, the rabbi of the Malvinas Jewish soldiers, died this May 20, 2021, of coronavirus

This Thursday, May 20, the popular and beloved Plavnick died at Finochietto Hospital, this morning, where he had been hospitalized for weeks, battling against the coronavirus. He was 70 years old.

Clarion could not confirm reports in the community that indicated that the religious was infected while vaccinated against COVID 19. But his suffering in recent weeks in intensive care where he remained intubated kept the community in suspense, and to the Jewish leadership, since, in fact,ra the rabbi of the DAIA president, Jorge Knoblovits, who this Thursday accompanied his family to the funeral, at the La Tablada Jewish cemetery.

Very moved, on the phone with ClarionKnoblovits defined Plavnick before as “a repairman of dreams”, a man “goatherd and tender at the same time”, who “turned dirt into gold”.

After leaving the Bet-El community, in the Belgrano neighborhood, Plavnick became a rabbi at the synagogue and Fundación Pardés, in Colegiales-Belgrano, on Céspedes street. There he gave his spiritual help to the community together with his inseparable wife, Peli, a psychoanalyst, with whom he had his three daughters.

One of the five rabbis summoned To assist the Argentine soldiers who went to the Anglo-Argentine war for the Malvinas, Plavnick, was also an active militant for human rights during the last dictatorship, took care of political prisoners, and the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo and the fate of The missing.

Always vehement and contrary to silence his protest, I was very angry in the last time for the handling of the sanitary issue in pandemic.

In fact, this journalist attended one of her last Shabbat Fridays in Pardés, where she led a ceremony with Peli, which was half face-to-face and the other by zoom before a computer screen where members of the Pardés community could follow her on Zoom. In this way, he even assisted patients who were in the hospital and to whom the relatives connected Pardés with cameras.

On that Sabbath he was on Clarion shortly before he fell ill, he came to brand political privilege in vaccination against COVID 19, as the VIP Vaccination scandal, openly as State terrorism. Nothing silenced him.