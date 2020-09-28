The hair accessory that was in demand in the 1980s is back in fashion thanks to social media. The relevant information was posted by fashion experts from the New York Post on the publication’s website.

This is a banana hairpin, which got its name from its characteristic fruit-like shape. The decoration is a double-sided elongated comb.

According to journalists, when creating hairstyles with the described accessory, many buyers are inspired by the style of the heroines of films and TV shows that were popular in the 90s. One such character is Rachel Green from Friends.

Photo posted by @ veronicalee5

Over the past month, famous models and bloggers have posted on social networks a lot of pictures in which they posed with their hair with the mentioned hairpin. Among them, for example, American supermodels Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, bloggers Brigette Rose and Veronica Lee.

Previously popular in the 90s, colorful butterfly hairpins are back in fashion. Netizens began to massively share pictures of their hairstyles with the aforementioned accessory, using the hashtag #butterflyclips. For example, @ julia.artemiss attached pink and purple hairpins to the front strands to match her makeup.