The former spokesperson for the PP in Alcorcón, Antonio González Terol, who was the PP’s candidate for Mayor in the last municipal elections on May 28, presented this Monday his resignation from his position as councilor after signing for the company Solaria, one of the main companies specialized in solar energy. Terol, who had resigned a couple of weeks ago as the Spokesperson of the PP in the Alcorcón City Council, thus abandons politics after he also failed to repeat as a deputy in Congress, where he ran as number 17 on the Madrid list. According to the newspaper The world and PP sources have confirmed to EFE, Terol has been hired as head of the Institutional and International Relations Area of ​​the company Solaria, one of the main companies specialized in photovoltaic energy and listed on the Ibex 35.

Terol, former mayor of Boadilla del Monte, won the elections in Alcorcón last May, although he was unable to govern due to an agreement between the left-wing forces (PSOE, Más Madrid and Ganar Alcorcón) that finally gave the Mayor’s Office to the socialist Candelaria Testa despite the final suspense of vote counting. The candidate had the Mayor’s Office in his hand until the end of the count and the PP even went so far as to challenge the null votes before the Madrid Zone Electoral Board – since it had lost the last seat in favor of the PSOE by just 42 votes -, although finally ended up ratifying the victory of the progressive bloc. His position as spokesperson for the PP municipal group has fallen to councilor Roberto Marín, who was responsible for Culture in the legislature from 2015 to 2019, with David Pérez as mayor and who has recently been elected as president of the Alcorconero PP.

The newly elected president of the PP of Alcorcón expressly thanked Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Alfonso Serrano and the entire team of the PP of Madrid “for the trust placed in him in the last Regional Committee on September 26”, where he was organically elected. In his first statements, Marín also wanted to express his “deep gratitude” to the previous president, David Pérez, who held the position for twelve years and who was mayor of the town for eight.

