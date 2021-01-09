The Vatican reported that Dr. Fabrizio Soccorsi, the Pope’s personal physician, who had elected him in 2015, died of “Complications due to Covid-19”.

Soccorsi was admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Roa “Due to an oncological pathology”, points out the Vatican information.

The Vatican announcement noted that in June 2017 Dr. Soccorsi had been deeply punished for the death of his daughter Cristiana, “Prematurely disappeared after a long illness.”

The Pope, “with profound delicacy, in the sanctuary of Fatima, where he had gone a few days earlier, wanted him next to him at the time of laying two bundles of white roses in front of the image of Mary,” the official information refers.

Soccorsi was born in Rome, he was 78 years old and received his degree in medicine and surgery from La Sapienza University in 1968.

He was a consultant for the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican State Governorate and expert of the medical consultation of the Congregation for the Cause of the Saints.

Had developed a intense activity at the medical level and as a teacher. He was primary of Hepatology and director of Liver Diseases at the San Camilo Hospital in Rome for a long period.

I also teach immunology at the hospital medical school in Rome and the Lazio region. He was also the holder of the Chair of Clinical Medicine and Pharmacology at the Faculty of Medicine of La Sapienza University.

The Vatican reported that in the coming days it will vaccinate its dependents and relatives in the atrium of the general audiences classroom, as soon as the purchased vaccines arrive.

In the last weeks three cardinals of the Church neighboring the Pontiff were infected and they are being healed.