The Pope’s ‘letter to the Kings’: abolish the death penalty and foreign debt and use money from weapons against hunger

“Let us use at least a fixed percentage of the money used in arms for the constitution of a global fund that definitively eliminates hunger and facilitates educational activities in the poorest countries aimed at promoting sustainable development, combating climate change.” This Thursday, Pope Francis launched an appeal to the international community to achieve, during Jubilee 2025, the cancellation of foreign debt, an end to the death penalty and the use of part of the money invested in the arms industry to end the poverty in the world.

The Pope before the Immaculate Conception: May the Jubilee be a message of hope for humanity

In its traditional message for the World Day of Peace, Celebrated next January 1, Francis invites world leaders to “listen to the cry of humanity threatened” by war, climate injustice, hunger and polarization, and thus “overcome the mistakes of the past to build new ones.” paths of peace.”

“We must seek to eliminate every pretext that could drive young people to imagine their own future without hope, or as an expectation to avenge the blood of their loved ones,” Francis emphasizes in his writing, in which he proposes “three actions possible” that allow, with the excuse of the Jubilee Year launched by the Church to commemorate the 1,700 years of the Council of Nicaea, “to restore dignity in the lives of entire populations and put them back on the path of hope, so that the debt crisis is overcome and everyone can once again recognize themselves as forgiven debtors.”

Firstly, debt forgiveness, and “the development of a new financial architecture, leading to the creation of a global financial document, founded on solidarity and harmony between peoples.” Secondly, “a firm commitment to promote respect for the dignity of human life,” with a gesture that goes beyond traditional oratory against abortion or euthanasia, demanding “the elimination of the death penalty in all the nations.” Finally, the creation of a fund, the amount of which is collected from the arms industry, which is destined for a global strategy to eradicate hunger in the world.

“Like the elites in the time of Jesus, who took advantage of the sufferings of the poorest, so today in the interconnected global village, the international system, if it is not fed by logics of solidarity and interdependence, generates injustices, exacerbated by corruption, which traps the poorest countries”

“We also feel called to be the voice of so many situations of exploitation of the earth and oppression of our neighbors,” says the Pope, who denounces the “extended complicity” in the world, which translates into “the inhuman treatment that occurs.” to migrants, environmental degradation, the confusion generated culpablely by misinformation, the rejection of all forms of dialogue” or “large investments in the military industry.”

“We live in a logic of exploitation, where the strongest claims to have the right to abuse the weakest,” he adds. “Like the elites in the time of Jesus, who took advantage of the sufferings of the poorest, so today in the interconnected global village, the international system, if it is not fed by logics of solidarity and interdependence, generates injustices, exacerbated by corruption, which traps the poorest countries,” denounces Francisco, who repeats again that “the foreign debt has become an instrument of control” with which the richest countries “have no qualms about exploiting indiscriminately the human and natural resources of the poorest countries.”

