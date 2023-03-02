Russell Crowe will be in charge of giving life to the father Gabriele Amorth in the terrifying movie “The Pope’s Exorcist”. He knows more details about the tape that arrives at Easter.

After his role as Zeus in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the Oscar winner for “Gladiator,” Russell Crowe, will embody this 2023 an impressive character in the horror film “The Exorcist of the Pope”. The New Zealand actor will play Father Gabriele Amorth, who was the Vatican’s main exorcist. Despite only having participated in two films of this genre, fans hope to learn more about his work in the production of Sony Pictures.

The tape is based on the memories written by the Italian priest about his experience with the practice of exorcisms: “An Exorcist Tells His Story” and “An Exorcist: More Stories”, and is under the direction of Julius Avery.

sony pictures presents in the film one of the more than 70,000 exorcisms that Amorth performed around the world. During this, the case of the possession of a child is investigated and ends up discovering a conspiracy that The Vatican has been keeping hidden for several years.

Who was Father Gabriele Amorth?

Gabriele Amorth He was a priest who discovered his vocation to the priesthood at the age of 12. On different occasions, he reaffirmed the existence of the devil and demons. In 1990, he founded the International Association of Exorcists. He died seven years ago, in 2016.

When is “The Exorcist of the Pope” released?

The feature film hits theaters on Thursday, April 6, 2023, according to Cinemania. It should be noted that the trailer in Spanish is available on the channel Youtube from Sony Pictures.

“The Exorcist of the Pope”: cast