After being Zeus in “Thor 4”, Russell Crowe returns to theaters, this time with the horror film “The Exorcist of the Pope”, one of the proposals, perhaps, most controversial and disturbing that has been released on the big commercial screen this year. It is that its plot has generated such a reaction that even representatives of the Vatican have commented on the story told in the film. If you do not want to stay curious about why there is so much commotion, in the following lines we leave you more details.

Russell Crowe plays Father Amorth in “The Pope’s Exorcist.” Photo: Composition LR/Sony Pictures

Where to see “The Pope’s Exorcist” ONLINE via STREAMING?

“The Pope’s Exorcist” is one of the few horror movies now available in theaters. But will it reach any streaming platform? Luckily, the answer is yes. In case you don’t know, Sony Pictures, the distributing studio of the aforementioned film, has an agreement signed with Netflix under which the movie releases in its catalog are ensured.

However, what is not clear is the date of its potential launch. If we take into account as an example “The King Woman”, we can expect “The Pope’s Exorcist” to hit the Big Red N in mid-September this year. However, we have to keep in mind that this treatment applies only to the United States, since licenses in Latin America are usually handled in a different way.

What is “The Pope’s Exorcist” about?

This indicates the official synopsis shared by the cinemas: “Film about Gabriele Amorth, a priest who served as the Vatican’s main exorcist, performing more than 100,000 exorcisms throughout his life. Amorth wrote two memoirs where he detailed his experiences fighting Satan.

“The Pope’s Exorcist” is based on the life and work of the Italian Catholic priest Gabriele Amorth, who was the official exorcist for the diocese of Rome. Amorth claimed to have performed tens of thousands of exorcisms in his lifetime and documented his experience in his memoir, which served as the inspiration for the film. Although there were concerns raised by the Church regarding Amorth, he worked directly under the Pope’s orders and helped many people to free themselves from demonic possession.

Although Amorth’s memoirs contain many incidents and anecdotes, “The Pope’s Exorcist” focuses on a particular case in which the priest confronts a demon possessing a child and experiences a personal vendetta from the devil himself.

The film depicts Amorth’s efforts to fight the demonic power and save the boy, and as he does so, he uncovers startling secrets buried deep within the Vatican (literally) and the Church’s involvement in this conspiracy and others that have been hidden. during centuries. Amorth is determined to discover the truth.

