For months the Vatican has been looking for a formula to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. Pope Francis himself has said so publicly. “There is a secret mission underway”, he launched on the return flight from his trip to Hungary last April appealing to the mystery. But the reality is that he has been rejected by both countries, which still feel strong enough to continue advancing without any peace plan coming from abroad. And less of the Vatican, which the Government of Volodimir Zelenski considers too equidistant and which he accuses of wanting to speak clearly in public about the unjustified and criminal invasion of Russia so as not to bother, they believe in Kiev, Moscow.

The Holy See, however, insists. And today the man designated by Francis has traveled to kyiv to try to unblock the situation. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference and Archbishop of Bologna, is one of the Pontiff’s trusted people. But he was also the man who mediated in the resolution of the conflicts in Mozambique in 1992, in the ceasefire in Burundi in 2003 after collaborating with Nelson Mandela or in Guatemala in the mid-nineties of the last century. “Every war ends with a negotiation,” he said in a recent interview.

Zuppi’s schedule in kyiv is unclear. Nor if he will see President Zelenski. The Holy See has indicated in its statement, yes, that it will listen “in depth to the Ukrainian authorities on possible ways to achieve a just peace and support gestures of humanity that contribute to alleviate tensions.” “You have to keep all channels open to stop the massacre, there is no other way,” he explained to the Corriere della Sera before knowing that the Pope would choose him to execute the plan. Francisco’s idea, moreover, is that Zuppi is the only interlocutor between Zelenski and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nor does there seem to be a design for a peace plan. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, explained a few weeks ago that it is not a mission that has “mediation as its immediate objective”, but “try above all to favor the climate, to favor an environment that can lead to paths of peace”. The “interlocutors will be Moscow and kyiv for the moment, then we’ll see,” Parolin said. He also warned that he will try not to “exclude anyone.”

The UN of Trastevere

Born in Rome on October 11, 1955, Zuppi was ordained a priest in 1981 after passing through the Palestrina seminary (near Rome). From 2000 to 2012 he was the general ecclesiastical assistant of the community of lay faithful of Sant’Egidio after meeting its founder, Andrea Riccardi. And that, precisely, is one of the assets that the Archbishop of Bologna has. Sant’Egidio, known as the UN of Trastevere, has a long history in mediating conflicts around the world and is one of the organizations that Francis relies on the most to address problems related to migration, poverty and underdeveloped countries. . In addition, the community itself is involved in an intense humanitarian task in Ukraine, where it has sent more than 1,000 tons of aid that it distributes through four centers. And it maintains a dense network of relations with the Moscow Patriarchate.

Zuppi’s track record is long and relatively successful in these types of negotiations. Beyond Guatemala or Burundi, he also participated together with the Irish Methodist Harold Good, who witnessed the disarmament of the IRA, in the act that was held at the Bayonne City Hall on April 8, 2017, where the documents with the locations were delivered. of the ETA arms deposits to the members of the International Verification Commission (CIV). The Archbishop of Bologna had tried to mediate between ETA and the Spanish government with Sant’Egidio, which, however, failed because the terrorist group never trusted them.

Zuppi’s presence “was intended to be that of a moral witness, known for having participated in various processes of international reconciliation, and is connected to the peace work of the Community of Sant’Egidio, which contributed to overcoming this painful page of history Spanish”, explained the Catholic movement before the discontent of a part of the Basque Church.

