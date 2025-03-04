03/04/2025



Updated at 7:19 p.m.





The Pope is still stable, but doctors see with optimism that today has not had new respiratory crises or fever. Nor are there indications of new infections, apart from bilateral pneumonia. However, At night he will wear oxygen mask. He has dedicated this Tuesday “to prayer and rest.”

«Today the clinical state of the Holy Father has remained stable. He has not presented episodes of respiratory failure or bronchospasm. He has not had a fever, he has always been lucid, collaborating with the therapies and oriented, ”begins the medical part of this Tuesday.

«This morning has passed to oxygen therapy to high flows and has performed respiratory physiotherapy. Tonight, as programmed, not invasive mechanical ventilation will resume until tomorrow morning, ”he adds. Doctors keep the “reserved forecast” because the clinical picture is still complex and has not come out of danger. This Tuesday has turned 19 days at the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital, where it was admitted on Friday, February 14.

The Pope has spent the day alternating “prayer and rest,” said his spokesman Matteo Bruni, “and this morning he received the Eucharist.” In the morning he had informed that after the two episodes of “acute respiratory failure” yesterday afternoon, the pontiff “slept all night and has rested.”









This morning Francisco received therapy in an armchair and did some respiratory physiotherapy exercises. Doctors considered that during the day it can abandon “non -invasive mechanical ventilation,” that is, with a mask, and received “high flow” oxygen therapy only with nasal cannulas.

Yesterday Monday afternoon there was one of the most delicate moments of hospitalization, as Pope Francis He had two “acute” respiratory crisis, the third and the fourth since he entered the Gemelli. The first was Saturday, February 22 in the morning and the second, on Friday, February 28 in the afternoon. In this case, the doctors had to do bronchoscopies and maneuvers to aspire excess mucosa in the lungs. Francisco has not lost knowledge during any of the four crises.

On the other hand, the Vatican announced the title of the spiritual exercises that the Vatican Curia will begin next Sunday, “The hope of eternal life”. They ensure that the title was chosen weeks ago and is not linked to specific acts of today. Francisco will follow him from the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital.

In addition, the press room has assured that during these weeks Some 700 journalists have been accredited of all the world.