The clinical conditions of the Pope have stabilized, Francisco has also been able to work today and his doctors have decided that they will not publish a medical part every day, if there are no special circumstances. Doctors keep the “reserved forecast”which means that it is not out of danger, but they explain that for days there is no symptoms of infections that complicate the current situation.

«The clinical state of the Holy Father has remained stable with respect to the previous days. Today Nor has it presented episodes of respiratory failure», Recite the medical part. «The Pope has continued respiratory and motor physiotherapy. The tension parameters and blood tests have remained stable. He has not presented fever, ”they explain.

“In view of the stability of the clinical picture, the next medical bulletin will be published on Saturday,” he concludes. The Vatican spokesman has assured that It does not mean that “no daily information will be given”. On the other hand, the Pope “has dedicated part of the morning and in the afternoon to some work activities, alternating rest and prayer” and “before lunch has received the Eucharist.”

Also early this morning the Vatican spokesman had limited himself to saying that the Pope had spent “a quiet night and that he is still resting.” A few hours later, Vatican Fuentes reported that Francisco was normally receiving pharmacological therapy, and performing an active respiratory and motor physiotherapy, because It has been 21 days without moving from the hospital. The only displacements he makes are from his room to the chapel that is a few steps.









The main novelty of the treatment is that Since Tuesday the pontiff needs to receive oxygen continuouslyand that is why during the night he uses a mask to facilitate breathing, “non -invasive mechanical ventilation”; and by day use nasal cannulas to continue oxygen therapy at high flow.

From yesterday’s medical bulletin it was already clear that the Pope felt much better, because he had performed some work tasks in the morning and in the afternoon, and even spoken by phone with some people. Doctors consider that «lBilateral pneumonia is following the planned normal course for the treatment you are receiving », without clarifying whether they notice improvement or worsening. A positive note is the absence of new respiratory crises.

To get out of rumors and fake news, the Vatican has also leaked that solid food is lunch and having dinner, and that at no time the clinical conditions have required assisted food. The Vatican continues to receive many requests to spread videos or photographs of the hospitalization of the Pope to verify his conditions, but for now he himself has decided not to do so. “Everyone is free to choose how and when to be seen,” they allege from the Vatican. They also argue that in any case “for some, not even a photo would be enough.”

On the other hand, this morning the Vatican has made public that Francisco has appointed Bishop of Albacete to the priest Angel Román Idigoras, until now Vicar Territorial in the Diocese of Alcalá de Henares. The new bishop is 56 years old, and in addition to theology studied teaching at the Complutense and Sociology at the Pontifical University of Salamanca.