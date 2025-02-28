The bronchospasm crisis that has suffered this Friday the Pope is a “aggravation” of its bilateral pneumonia, for which it has been admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome for 15 days, although it is a “good news” that has responded to the treatment of “non -invasive mechanical ventilation.”

The Professor of the Degree in Medicine of the Francisco de Vitoria University, Soledad Alonso, explained that the bronchospasm causes the airways, which are “like the pipes where the air enters and comes out”, they have narrowed, whatE “increases the difficulty when breathing.”

“When we also have a pneumonia, which is an infection that is affecting the lungs, the narrowing of those respiratory tract still aggravates and The clinical situation worsens of patients. What he does is still the respiratory distress worse, “Alonso has argued.

In line, he pointed out that, given this situation, the Pope has had to be connected to the treatment of “Non -invasive mechanical ventilation”, That it is “a kind of fan such as those used, such as those that we are used to seeing in the intensive care units, but with the difference that you do not have to put a tube the patient or have to sleep, but we managed to make good ventilation through a mask that is placed in the face.”

“The patient may be awakeit can be aware and what the Vatican has informed us, it is responding to that treatment, which is good news, “said the university professor.

However, the bronchospasm crisis is an “aggravation” of the Pope’s health status because it has also suffered an episode of vomiting. “That, sometimes, makes part of the content that is vomited, which is in the stomach, can also go to the respiratory path And that also worsens that narrowing a little, that closure of the respiratory path and even the pneumonia suffered by the pontiff, “he explained.

“It is a fact that within the improvement he was having a brake, but also the news we have is that he has responded well. We have to keep hopeful and go day by day Seeing how it is responding, and being aware of what doctors communicate to us, “he concluded.