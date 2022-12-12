A “gesture of clemency” for the prisoners. This is what Pope Francis is asking for in view of Christmas, in the letter that he is currently sending to all the heads of state according to ‘Vatican news’.

Francis urges world leaders during Advent to make a symbolic gesture “towards those brothers and sisters of ours deprived​​ of the freedom they deem fit to benefit from this measure”. And he asks “so that this time marked by tensions, injustices and conflicts – this is the reasoning explained in a note from the Vatican Press Office – may open up to the grace that comes from the Lord”.