In a message sent from the Gemelli Polyclinic to the participants in the pilgrimage of the ‘Movement for Life’, an Italian Provide institution, Francisco asks them to continue “betting on women, for their ability to receive, generosity and courage.” This is a text dated March 5, which Cardinal Pietro Parolin has read this morning on the part of the Pope during an encounter with members of this association.

Francisco regrets that “today’s society is structured on the categories of possessing, doing, producing and the opinion”, instead of “the dignity of the person.” And that is why he tells them that “freeing the woman from conditioning that drives her not to give birth to her own child is a principle for the renewal of civil society.” In the text, signed last Wednesday, he requests that women who consider abort can “have the support of the entire civil community and the Church” not to take that step.

On the other hand, he says that «the conceived represents, par excellence, every man and woman who does not count, that he has no voice. Getting by your side means to sympathize with all the discarded from the world. And the gaze of the heart that recognizes him as one of ours is the lever that moves your project ». It also asks them for the provida campaigns to be “frankly, love and tenacity, maintaining the truth closely linked to charity towards all”, in reference to those who carry out this battle as a confrontation and not as a proposal.

According to the Pope, “a fair society is not built eliminating unwanted children, the elderly who are no longer independent or incurable patients.” «It remains, and more than ever, necessary for people of all ages to devote themselves specifically to the service of human life, especially when it is in its most fragile and vulnerable moment; Because it is sacred, created by God for a big and beautiful destiny, ”he adds.









Waiting for the afternoon

This Saturday morning Pope Francis is following motor and respiratory therapy in the hospital, “waiting for what doctors say this afternoon.” The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni has reported early this Saturday that Pope Francis “has spent a quiet night and is resting.” It is the language that uses to communicate that there have been no new respiratory crises and that the situation at this time is stable.

This Saturday is expected to publish a new medical bulletin throughout the day, probably with the results of new tests and analysis between yesterday and today. “It’s time to wait to see how the situation is going,” the Vatican sources hinted on Friday.