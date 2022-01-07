To kick off 2022 in a decidedly unique way, the Pope saw a circus perform, with the music of Undertale.

As noted by fans on Twitter (and reported by The Gamer), the Pope seems to have started the new year in the right way by watching a group of circus performers put on a show to the sound of “Megalovania“by Undertale.

For context, Pope Francis holds a General Audience every week. Often frequented by groups of pilgrims, the Pope uses the event to impart his blessings to those present in several languages ​​before sometimes even hosting artists to entertain his guests. While these performances vary and come in a range of varieties, the most recent featured a fun performance by a group of circus performers who performed a show with Undertale music.

This year just started and we already have the insanity of Megalovania being performed in front of the Pope. pic.twitter.com/QBxGtl9v1c – Last | # ??? (@UltimaShadowX) January 6, 2022

While it’s pretty unlikely he ever managed to finish Undertale, technically the idea that the Pope could play it isn’t actually as absurd as it sounds. In 2016, YouTuber MatPat met His Holiness and gave him a copy of the game. So, even if it is still quite likely that this is not the case, who knows, perhaps the background music was chosen by Pope Francis.

