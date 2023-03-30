Through an official communication, The Vatican reported this Wednesday that Pope Francis He will remain hospitalized “several days” for “a respiratory infection”. The news comes shortly after the pontiff was admitted to a hospital in Rome due to heart problems.

The medical controls “revealed a respiratory infection (excluding covid 19), which will require several days of adequate hospital medical treatment,” the Pope’s spokesman said in the note, Matteo Bruni.

“In recent days, Pope Francis had been suffering from some respiratory difficulties and this afternoon he went to the A. Gemelli Polyclinic for medical check-ups,” the note added.

At the moment, the Supreme Pontiff is admitted to the Agostino Gemelli in Rome.

Moment in which Pope Francis is transferred to a hospital in Rome.

According to the first medical report that was known, Francisco underwent a chest CT and other medical tests, and his state of health is not a concern after the results, according to the Italian media.

The result of the chest tomography to which he underwent was negative regarding any presumed cardiac problem and this element was “appreciated with general relief” by people close to the Pope, as well as respiratory tests that gave no cause for concern, according to the Italian news agency ANSA.

according to the newspaper Corriere della Serathe Pope reportedly began to feel chest pain and respiratory problems immediately after the general audience held in Saint Peter’s Square, and when he was already in his residence in Casa Santa Marta, he was advised to go to the cardiology service of the Roman hospital to have some check-ups.

Rumors about the Supreme Pontiff

In the various interviews granted in recent months, he evoked the possibility of resigning, just as his predecessor did in 2013, Benedict XVIdeceased at the end of 2022. Last July, Francisco confessed that “he could no longer travel” at the same pace as before and even mentioned that he could “step aside.”

According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, the pope began to feel chest pain and respiratory problems.

But in February he clarified that the resignation of a pope “should not become a fad” and that the idea “for the moment” was not on his agenda. Francisco has had a permanent “personal health assistant” for a year, a nurse.

The health of the popes has always been a “reserved matter” for the Vatican and generally kept secret.

The Argentine doctor and journalist Nelson Castro recently presented a book on the health of the popes in Rome and reviewed the diseases suffered by them since Leo XIII (1878-1903) and spoke about the subject with Francisco.

He told Castro that he had “made a full recovery” and had “never felt constrained since then.” He also revealed that when he was residing in Argentina he was treated with Chinese acupuncture for back pain, that he suffered from “gallbladder stones” and that in 2004 he had a “temporary” heart problem due to the slight narrowing of an artery. .

CARLOS JOSE REYES

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME

*With AFP and Efe