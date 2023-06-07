Pope Francis underwent surgery this Wednesday afternoon at the A. Gemelli University Polyclinic Hospital in Rome. The controls carried out the day before warned of a possible intestinal occlusion that had been causing him pain and a marked worsening for days, according to the Vatican press office for tomorrow. In reality it was a kind of hernia caused by the scar from the operation he suffered in July of last year and which did not heal well. The intervention was carried out successfully and the Pontiff is already resting in the room that he has reserved in the Roman medical center. It is the third time in less than a year that the Pope has to be admitted to the hospital for several days for some relatively serious ailment. This time, the Prefecture of the Papal Household has canceled Francisco’s agenda until June 18.

Francisco had gone to the same hospital on Tuesday without prior notice. According to the Vatican, it was a programmed control (the Holy See also expressed itself in this way the last time he had to be admitted urgently due to a respiratory infection). However, this morning, at the end of the Wednesday general audience, he was taken back to the hospital. “The Holy Father went to the A. Gemelli University Polyclinic, where in the afternoon he will undergo laparotomic surgery with general anesthesia and reconstruction of the abdominal wall with prostheses. The operation, agreed upon in previous days by the medical team that assists the Holy Father, became necessary due to an incarcerated eventration that is causing recurrent and painful subocclusive syndromes that are worsening,” the statement said.

The intervention, considered urgent after the results of the CT scan that he had undergone the previous day, is the result of a hernia that the Pontiff could suffer due to poor healing from the last operation. “Hospitalization at the medical institution will last several days to allow normal postoperative recovery and full functional recovery,” the statement said. Doctors have now had to place a tissue prosthesis in the pope’s abdominal area to remove the hernia and allow the scar to heal again.

The Pope underwent surgery at this same center for a diverticular stenosis in the colon in July 2021, a surgical intervention that was also previously scheduled. On that occasion, he remained hospitalized for 11 days and a part of his colon was removed, an operation for which he required general anesthesia. In a recent interview with the US news agency Associated Press, Francisco revealed that he was again suffering from diverticula, the problem for which he had to undergo surgery, but that he was in good health.

Francisco also suffers from a problem in his right knee, which forces him to walk with a cane or a wheelchair, and he has assured on several occasions that he does not want to operate, mainly because he refused general anesthesia.

