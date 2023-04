Friday, April 7, 2023, 4:20 p.m.





The Pope will not go to the Colosseum this Good Friday to preside over the Via Crucis due to the intense cold that is expected in Rome, according to the Vatican in a statement. It is the first time that the 86-year-old Pope has not presided over the Via Crucis since he was elected in 2013. Last week, the Pontiff was admitted to the hospital due to pneumonia.