12/21/2024



Updated at 6:37 p.m.





Pope Francis will not look out of the window of the Apostolic Palace this Sunday to pray the Angelus, as he does every Sunday, for a cold.

The Pontiff will lead the Marian prayer from the chapel of his residence in the Vaticanas announced by the director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Matteo Bruni.

«Due to the intense cold, together with the cold symptoms that have manifested in recent days, tomorrow, Sunday, December 22, Pope Francis will lead the Angelus prayer in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, also in view of the commitments next week,” explains Bruni in a statement released this afternoon through the Telegram channel. Pope Francis himself commented this Friday, when meeting with the Italian Bocce Federation, that he had “a very cold.”

It is not the first time that the Pontiff prays the Angelus from Casa Santa Marta. In December of last year, due to the inflammation in your lungs which forced him to change the commitments in his agenda and give up the trip to Dubai for Cop28, the Sunday event was held inside the chapel – known to the public for the numerous morning masses presided over by the Holy Father – to avoid the Pope was exposed to sudden changes in temperature.









The prayer will be broadcast live on television and on the screens in St. Peter’s Square. On a broader level, the Pope has opted for rest in turn to arrive as much as possible to the liturgical events of this Christmas that begin this Tuesday, December 24, with the traditional Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve; In addition, the Pontiff will inaugurate that same day – after the Eucharist the Jubilee of Hope – with the opening of the Holy Door of Saint Peter’s Basilica.